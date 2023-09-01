Jellico man gets dying wish granted by watching son graduate

Ewan Deane was honored at a special graduation ceremony so his father Leon could watch after getting a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ewan Deane is a junior at Jellico High School and a linemen on the school’s football team, but he was sporting a cap and gown this week for a special celebration.

Although Ewan still has nearly two years of school left, he was able to take part in a special graduation to fulfill a promise he made to his dad and grant his dad his dying wish.

“The promise I made to him was that I’d graduate and I’d make something out of myself,” said Ewan.

His dad Leon was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year and said before he passed away, he wanted to see his youngest son walk across the stage and graduate.

“We just talked about some things I’d like to get done before this journey is over and him graduating was one of them,” said Leon.

After the Deane family made the request to hold the ceremony, it only took two days for the school to organize the graduation.

“I’m about as proud as I can be,” said Leon while watching his son graduate.

Doctors told the Deane family that Leon only has several months to live which is why it was so important for him to see his son hold the early ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
BELL COUNTY BURGLAR
SEKY sheriff’s department needs help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Warming trend underway to start meteorological fall
The Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Civic Night since 2019.
Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce hosts 68th Civic Night
One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - Hazard Perry Chamber of Commerce Civic Night - Madison 11