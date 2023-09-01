Jackson County dominates Phelps in historic second win in a row

Jackson County meets after 2nd win in a row
Jackson County meets after 2nd win in a row(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Jackson County dominated Phelps on the road, 42-0, in a historic second win in a row for their high school football program.

After winning at home in week 2 to end a 1,434-day drought, Jackson County now has its second win in a row this season.

The Generals are now 2-1 on the season so far and will go into next week with historical momentum.

Jackson County will play its next game at home against Shawnee on Sept. 8.

Phelps now falls to 0-2 on the year. The Hornets will return to the gridiron in week 4 to host Bland-Rocky Gap (Bland, VA) on Sept. 8.

