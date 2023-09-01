Feeling sick? Tips to staying healthy during Labor Day weekend

Primary Care Center
Primary Care Center(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Labor Day weekend may consist of family gatherings, cookouts or maybe you are heading to Kroger Field to watch the Wildcats kick off on Saturday.

However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Covid-19 hospital admissions are up more than 18 percent in the last week.

Doctor John Jones, the Medical Director for Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, said they have seen an uptick in sickness across the region.

“If you’re sick, runny nose, you’re feeling bad. You know, don’t go to a gathering, a family gathering with your friends. You are going to have to sit this one out because there is a high likelihood you are going to spread something whether that’s a cold, strep or covid,” he said.

Doctor Jones added they have seen many folks testing positive for both strep and covid, and it is important to go to the doctor even if your symptoms are mild.

“Runny nose, a cough, you know you feel some drainage. You know, maybe you are feeling just a little fatigued and run down and you know something is just not right,” he said.

Even if you are feeling well, he said to always remember to wash your hands.

“One of the old strategies is to sing happy birthday while we wash our hands just to make sure and use something that will kill a virus just because of covid and flu,” he said.

Another recommendation is staying up to date on all vaccines.

September and October are considered the best time to get a flu shot. Jones said the sooner the better because it takes about two weeks for that vaccine to kick in.

