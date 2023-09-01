Dukes of Hazard star to return to Pigeon Forge

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tom Wopat from the Dukes of Hazard is making a return trip to Pigeon Forge for the weekend to sign autographs and meet with fans.

Wopat will return to Tennessee for promotional appearances, musical performances and fan meet and greet events. Wopat is scheduled to be at Cooter’s Place in Pigeon Forge, Sept. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free with photos available for nominal fees.

He was in Pigeon Forge in July doing a similar meet and greet.

Wopat said he’s amazed that the show is still as popular as it is and that a whole new generation of kids and young adults are becoming fans, adding that he believes that’s because it’s something the whole family can still watch together.

He is also promoting his new song and movie.

