Driver involved in deadly SWVA hit and run found injured, could face charges later

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - The driver involved in a weekend crash in Southwest Virginia that killed a Harlan County man is now getting treatment himself.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Duff Pat Highway, also known as Route 58 in Duffield.

During the initial investigation, Virginia State Police troopers discovered a motorcycle traveling west on the road at what they call a high rate of speed when a white Honda Accord started to turn in front of the bike.

When that happened, the driver of the motorcycle, Jacob Napier, 25, of Harlan, stopped suddenly and was thrown from the bike and into the side of the car. The driver of the car, who police still have not identified other than it is a 56-year-old man, turned at a nearby gas station and left the scene.

Napier, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

On Monday, troopers found the car in the woods behind a home in the Blackwater community of Lee County, Virginia. Police found the man inside the house with what they called self-inflicted injuries and demonstrating signs of mental distress. He was taken to a hospital and is being being evaluated and treated.

So far, there are no charges in the case, but Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore said charges will be filed at a later date pending further investigation.

