Daniel Thomas earns Week 2 Player of the Week honors

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Daniel Thomas is the WYMT week two Player of the Week.

After finishing the 2022 season as the state’s leading rusher, Bell County’s Daniel Thomas put the Bluegrass back on notice with an incredible 343 yards and seven touchdowns in their 60-41-week 2 win over Boyd County.

As easy as Thomas may make it look, Bell County football head coach Dudley Hilton will let you know he’s seen the hard work.

“He gets out of it what he puts into it,” Hilton said. “That’s a working holic guy, he works all the time. He don’t take days off, he don’t take mornings off. He’s just a worker. He wants to be good and good things come to people that work hard and it’s sure come to him.”

What may be the best part of Thomas’ game is his hunger to help the Bobcats go as far as they can this season as a team.

“Man I just think if we keep executing our game plan and do what Bell County football does it’s all going to take care of itself,” Thomas said. “It’s all going to work itself out, you know.”

