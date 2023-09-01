City of Pikeville announces new City Manager

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville announced its new City Manager following a special city commission meeting on Friday.

Reggie Hickman was named to the position.

Hickman currently serves as the Pike County Deputy Judge-Executive.

Before this, he was the President and COO of Brock McVey Company. Hickman also served as a Branch Manager, Branch Coordinator and Executive Vice President for the company.

“We are excited about this announcement and welcome Reggie to his new role,” noted Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. “The position of City Manager serves a very important role in our city, and I firmly believe Reggie is the best person for the job. Reggie’s most recent work at Pike County will greatly benefit Pikeville and the entire region by enhancing the relationship between city and county government even further.

Hickman is from Pike County and studied at Eastern Kentucky University.

He worked as an EMT and Certified Respiratory Therapist at Pikeville Methodist Hospital.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence that the mayor and commissioners have placed in me to be the City Manager of Pikeville,” said Hickman. “I am excited to serve the community of Pikeville and look forward to working with this strong team to expand and develop services for Pikeville.”

A start date for Hickman will be finalized later this month.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.