City of Pikeville announces new City Manager

Reggie Hickman
Reggie Hickman(City of Pikeville)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville announced its new City Manager following a special city commission meeting on Friday.

Reggie Hickman was named to the position.

Hickman currently serves as the Pike County Deputy Judge-Executive.

Before this, he was the President and COO of Brock McVey Company. Hickman also served as a Branch Manager, Branch Coordinator and Executive Vice President for the company.

“We are excited about this announcement and welcome Reggie to his new role,” noted Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. “The position of City Manager serves a very important role in our city, and I firmly believe Reggie is the best person for the job. Reggie’s most recent work at Pike County will greatly benefit Pikeville and the entire region by enhancing the relationship between city and county government even further.

Hickman is from Pike County and studied at Eastern Kentucky University.

He worked as an EMT and Certified Respiratory Therapist at Pikeville Methodist Hospital.

“I appreciate the vote of confidence that the mayor and commissioners have placed in me to be the City Manager of Pikeville,” said Hickman. “I am excited to serve the community of Pikeville and look forward to working with this strong team to expand and develop services for Pikeville.”

A start date for Hickman will be finalized later this month.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
BELL COUNTY BURGLAR
SEKY sheriff’s department needs help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

Coal Miner Memorial
Jenkins museum dedicates memorial for coal miners
SKCTC has received some money and are creating a memorial scholarship in honor of Elena Hembree.
SKCTC receives donation, creates scholarship to honor toddler
Photo Courtesy: Brindle Ridge VFD Facebook
Rockcastle County home destroyed in early morning fire
.
Driver involved in deadly SWVA hit and run found injured, could face charges later