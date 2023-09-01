Archery season for deer hunting set to start Saturday

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources released guidelines for the upcoming archery season for deer hunting.

The archery deer hunting season begins on September 2 and goes until January 15, 2024.

Those interested in participating in this year’s archery deer hunting season should buy licenses and permits online or in person at an authorized licensing agent.

Children under 12 do not need a license, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

To hunt on private land, hunters must get a private land hunting license. If they do not have a private land hunting license, they can see the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resource website for a list of public hunting locations.

Crossbow deer hunting season begins on September 16 and goes until January 15, 2024.

Modern gun hunting season begins on November 11 and lasts until November 26.

