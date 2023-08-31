What is storm surge?

Hurricane Idalia causes flooding in Cedar Key
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm with maximum winds estimated at 125 mph.

Idalia brought a catastrophic storm surge to the Big Bend of Florida.

So, how does storm surge work exactly?

Storm surge is a rise in sea level due to water being pushed farther inland. Hurricanes, like any low pressure, have winds that flow counterclockwise. Typically, the right side of the hurricane brings the worst storm surge.

Areas on the coast that are just east of the center usually experience the worst storm surge. The category of a hurricane only accounts for wind speed, not storm surge.

The size, forward speed, angle of approach, and layout of the land all contribute to seeing higher storm surges. The winds of the hurricane push water toward the land, and it has to go somewhere.

At least three feet of storm surge is considered life-threatening. Storm surge is the leading cause of death with hurricanes.

Hurricane Katrina is one of the deadliest hurricanes we have seen in recent memory. This is because of storm surge levels that were up to 28 feet. For comparison, Idalia was forecast to see up to 16 feet of storm surge, just a little more than what Ian brought last year.

The category of a hurricane isn’t everything.

