Thankful Hearts Food Pantry looking for reaching hands in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thankful Hearts Food Pantry in Pikeville has been operating for decades but is currently serving a need unlike ever before.

“Keeps growing and growing. People further out in the community keep coming,” said coordinator Trissia Scott. “And we’ve had people in West Virginia call wanting to come.”

The pantry started in 1991, serving around 20 families.

Now, that number is closer to 2,500.

With the added economic impacts and upcoming season changes, organizers worry the need will only continue to grow.

“I understand what these people are going through, because I’m right there with them,” said Scott. “It’s hard to get groceries and things are just too high- too expensive. Do you pay the power bill or eat or feed your kids?”

With the increased need from the community comes more immediate need for the organization. Those involved are looking for more partners to bring food and materials to the facility and more volunteers to get that food to the people.

“We used to have around 15 to 16 people working with us and now we’re down to six to eight,” said volunteer Kathy Burnett.

The pantry provides perishable foods every Friday, USDA commodities the third Tuesday of every month, senior meals the fourth Monday of the month, emergency food daily and summer meals every summer.

Along with the weekly programs, the pantry hosts an annual Christmas giveaway. So, this year, they hope to begin bringing in things early to make sure they have enough supplies to wrap up a stocked and special holiday season for people in need.

Organizers ask for clothes, coats, new toys, new or gently used shoes and winter accessories for the Christmas event.

“I always said, ‘Lord, if you want it to go, send the food.’ And He sends the food, so apparently He’s wanting to keep on,” said Scott. “This is the first year ever I’m like, ‘Kids, I don’t know if we can do Christmas this year. So, we just have to keep praying and keep on seeing what we can do.”

Donations and partnerships are always welcome and anyone interested in being part of Thankful Hearts can contact Scott at (606) 424-6858 or through the organization’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.