SKY traffic checkpoint leads to arrest and traffic violations

London Police Officers conducted a traffic checkpoint near Tobacco Road.
London Police Officers conducted a traffic checkpoint near Tobacco Road.(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, London Police Officers, Chief Chuck Johnson, and Mayor Randall Weddle conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on Tobacco Road.

During the checkpoint officers said they stopped five people reportedly driving under the influence, and they discovered methamphetamine and other narcotics.

The officers also said on their Facebook page, they were able to recover a stolen vehicle and they wrote multiple citations for traffic violations.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
.
Coroner identifies person killed in Wolfe County crash
Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.
KSP: Missing person found in Lee County
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers

Latest News

DANA JONES
SKY man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison
Hurricane Idalia causes flooding in Cedar Key
What is storm surge?
BELL COUNTY BURGLAR
SEKY sheriff’s department needs help identifying burglary suspect
Sgt. Estill Newsome has died. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years.
Funeral arrangements announced for retired Martin City PD Sergeant