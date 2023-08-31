SKY traffic checkpoint leads to arrest and traffic violations

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, London Police Officers, Chief Chuck Johnson, and Mayor Randall Weddle conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on Tobacco Road.

During the checkpoint officers said they stopped five people reportedly driving under the influence, and they discovered methamphetamine and other narcotics.

The officers also said on their Facebook page, they were able to recover a stolen vehicle and they wrote multiple citations for traffic violations.

