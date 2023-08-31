SKY man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man will spend 40 years in federal prison for production of child pornography involving a 12 and 14-year-old.

On Monday, Dana Jones, 60, of London was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier.

The initial investigation began when Laurel Sheriff’s investigators were dispatched to a home off Old Whitley Road near London to conduct a welfare check.

The sheriff’s office received a report that a female juvenile was with an adult male at that location.

When deputies arrived, they found a 14-year-old Laurel County juvenile in the house along with Dana Jones.

An investigation was conducted, and it was discovered Jones had raped and sexually assaulted the 14-year-old.

Sheriff’s investigators also found juvenile sexual material on his cell phone.

According to a plea agreement, Jones admitted that in December 2020 he convinced two minors to take part in a sexually explicit video. He took the video on one of the victim’s cell phones.

Jones said he then posted the pictures on Snapchat.

Under federal law, Jones must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. probation office for life.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing problem of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The project was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.