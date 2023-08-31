September set to start on a warm note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the free A/C on Thursday because we are tracking above-average temperatures to return by Friday and the holiday weekend.

Tonight Through Friday Night

Break out the pumpkin spice! Another cool, crisp night is on tap across the mountains. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky, but some areas of patchy fog can not be ruled out. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s.

Our stretch of dry weather continues on Friday, but we are also tracking some warmer temperatures to kick off September. The forecast is looking much better for week three of high school football across Kentucky. We remain dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-80s.

Into Friday night, quiet weather continues across the mountains. We stay dry, mainly clear and comfortable. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

Labor Day Weekend

The forecast is looking toasty for Labor Day weekend, but we remain dry.

Highs on Saturday top out in the upper-80s under a mostly sunny sky. If you are heading to Kroger Field to watch the Wildcats take on Ball State, the weather looks warm and dry. Low temperatures dip into the mid-and-upper-60s by Saturday night.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast on Sunday. As a result, we stay dry, mostly sunny and warm. Highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s, while lows bottom out in the upper-60s.

Dry weather continues into Monday. Highs top out in the lower-90s under a mostly sunny sky for Labor Day 2023. Overnight lows only dip into the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, this upper-level ridge looks to linger, but we are tracking our next weather system by the middle of the week.

We look to stay dry and warm into Tuesday. Temperatures reach the mid-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Some models are hinting at the potential for a stray shower or two by Wednesday, especially late. However, confidence in this is very low. Most of the region looks dry and warm. Highs top out in the mid-90s under a partly cloudy sky, while lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

