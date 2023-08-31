SEKY sheriff’s department needs help identifying burglary suspect

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into Pig’s Place located on Highway 25E on Log Mountain.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a video of a man was captured on surveillance breaking into the restaurant.

The man entered the store through a side window. The footage showed the man was wearing a mask and a head covering, a large jacket and gloves. He was seen going through several rooms in the business.

The man took an unknown amount of cash during the burglary.

If you can identify the individual in the picture or know his whereabouts, call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

