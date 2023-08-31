Prosecutors file motion that would allow them to seek death penalty against Sheangshang
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Prosecutors filed a “notice of aggravating circumstances” against the man accused of killing a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley ON Wednesday.
Police say Steven Sheangshang shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in May.
The notice means prosecutors are seeking an enhanced penalty against Sheangshang if he is convicted, which could include the death penalty.
Sheangshang is also accused of shooting a man at a bar in Lexington
