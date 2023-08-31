Prosecutors file motion that would allow them to seek death penalty against Sheangshang

Prosecutors file motion that would allow them to seek death penalty against Sheangshang
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Prosecutors filed a “notice of aggravating circumstances” against the man accused of killing a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley ON Wednesday.

Police say Steven Sheangshang shot and killed Deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop on I-75 in May.

[READ THE FULL NOTICE BELOW]

The notice means prosecutors are seeking an enhanced penalty against Sheangshang if he is convicted, which could include the death penalty.

Sheangshang is also accused of shooting a man at a bar in Lexington

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner identifies person killed in Wolfe County crash
.
One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.
KSP: Missing person found in Lee County
paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers
One person is dead after a car crash in Wise County, Virginia.
One person dead after crash in SWVA

Latest News

The iconic Doughboy statue was installed more than 100 years ago and some in the community...
Plans to move a historic Monticello statue sparks discussion
UVA-Wise student center
UVA-Wise sees record enrollment for fall semester
The official start to fall isn't until September 23rd, but for meteorologist, that's not the...
Meteorological fall begins Friday
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
In Lexington, we are already seeing the trees start to change colors.
Are fall leaves arriving earlier this year?