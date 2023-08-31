Plans to move a historic Monticello statue sparks discussion

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) -There are several signs of the importance of the World War I Doughboy across Monticello, from pictures on the “Welcome to Monticello” sign to its image at the police station.

“I have a lot of respect for anyone who serves. And it says a lot of people who served,” said Marcus Burnett, who does not want the Doughboy statue removed from its current spot downtown.

However, others said traffic has created too much trouble for the statue to stay in its current place.

“And we just saw a while ago where a tractor-trailer loaded down with logs went the wrong way to navigate around it,” said Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello.

Upchurch said he has seen numerous near misses, and the base even shows signs of crashes there. He is leading an effort to relocate the statue but wants it kept in the downtown area.

“Whether we move, we move him from the square or reposition him on the square,” he said.

“I think it represents much more than what they are wanting to move it for. They are wanting it for traffic to get through easier. Representation is much more than just traffic,” countered Burnett.

State officials said it is not really even in the center of the intersection, and it needs major improvement.

“You know it’s an iconic thing for Monticello and Wayne to have this statue. I think the thing-- the overarching goal is to not only improve the traffic flow in Monticello but protect the doughboy.”

Protecting a piece of history that is more than 100 years old seems to be the goal of everyone.

