Plans to move a historic Monticello statue sparks discussion

The iconic Doughboy statue was installed more than 100 years ago and some in the community...
The iconic Doughboy statue was installed more than 100 years ago and some in the community believe it needs to be moved, others say it needs to stay put regardless of its traffic troubles.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) -There are several signs of the importance of the World War I Doughboy across Monticello, from pictures on the “Welcome to Monticello” sign to its image at the police station.

“I have a lot of respect for anyone who serves. And it says a lot of people who served,” said Marcus Burnett, who does not want the Doughboy statue removed from its current spot downtown.

However, others said traffic has created too much trouble for the statue to stay in its current place.

“And we just saw a while ago where a tractor-trailer loaded down with logs went the wrong way to navigate around it,” said Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello.

Upchurch said he has seen numerous near misses, and the base even shows signs of crashes there. He is leading an effort to relocate the statue but wants it kept in the downtown area.

“Whether we move, we move him from the square or reposition him on the square,” he said.

“I think it represents much more than what they are wanting to move it for. They are wanting it for traffic to get through easier. Representation is much more than just traffic,” countered Burnett.

State officials said it is not really even in the center of the intersection, and it needs major improvement.

“You know it’s an iconic thing for Monticello and Wayne to have this statue. I think the thing-- the overarching goal is to not only improve the traffic flow in Monticello but protect the doughboy.”

Protecting a piece of history that is more than 100 years old seems to be the goal of everyone.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner identifies person killed in Wolfe County crash
.
One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.
KSP: Missing person found in Lee County
paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers
One person is dead after a car crash in Wise County, Virginia.
One person dead after crash in SWVA

Latest News

UVA-Wise student center
UVA-Wise sees record enrollment for fall semester
The official start to fall isn't until September 23rd, but for meteorologist, that's not the...
Meteorological fall begins Friday
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
In Lexington, we are already seeing the trees start to change colors.
Are fall leaves arriving earlier this year?