Pike County attorney charged with wife’s murder

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County grand jury handed down an indictment charging former Assistant Pike County Attorney Donald Kyle Deskins with the murder of his wife.

The indictment, filed in Pike Circuit Court Tuesday, claims Deskins, the former assistant county attorney who is currently serving as the city attorney for Elkhorn City, murdered Judith Dawn Deskins on April 24, 2021. The offense of “causing blunt force trauma” was committed “with the intent to cause her death or under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life,” read the indictment.

According to a Pike County grand jury, Deskins, “wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another, and thereby caused the death of Judith.”

The indictment also includes two charges of tampering with physical evidence. A grand jury found that Deskins, “destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed, or altered physical evidence,” at the home, on the day of her death, which he thought would be used in the investigation. He is also charged with tampering with his laptop computer before offering it as evidence into the death investigation.

The case will be handled outside of Pike County, with Commonwealth’s Attorney Floyd Anthony Skeans serving as special prosecutor in his Paintsville office.

If convicted, Deskins faces 20 years to life on the murder charge and one to five years for each of the two tampering charges.

