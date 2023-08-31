Organization receives $300,000 to fight drug overdoses

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services awarded grants to eight Kentucky organizations fighting against the drug epidemic.

One of those organizations being Horizon Health, or Kentucky Rural Health Information Technology Network, Inc., out of London.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Director of Child and Family Services Whitney Wynn said they will use the money to focus on emergency situations, something they have not done in the past.

“What this will allow us to do is go out into the communities and focus on crisis. So, it will give us the opportunity to purchase NARCAN, fentanyl testing strips,” she said. We’ll get the fentanyl testing here, so we can let people let people be aware. Then we’ll distribute them NARCAN and the necessary trainings to the response services, the ER’s, the EMS, local health departments.”

She said they will partner with them to further their efforts to distribute items and the trainings.

Wynn added this grant will give more people the chance to stay alive before receiving treatment.

“Any kind of crisis situation that we can help mitigate and keep them alive for one more day until it’s their time to be in recovery,” she explained.

She said it is important to help as many people as possible.

“If we can all kind of combat this epidemic that we face everyday, then hopefully we can make a huge impact within just our surrounding communities and then, beyond,” she said. “So, it’s out there, it’s happening in our communities, it affects everyone and community problems require community solutions.”

Wynn said they will receive the money on Sept. 1 and will immediately start using it in the community.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.