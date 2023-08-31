One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an ATV crash that has left one person dead.

Officials responded to the scene of a one-vehicle crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Ned’s Fork in the McDowell community.

Deputies determined Loren Herrington, 40, of McDowell, was driving an ATV when it left the roadway and went over an embankment. Herrington was pronounced dead at the scene by Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chuck Hall.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.