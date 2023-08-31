Funeral arrangements announced for retired Martin City PD Sergeant

Sgt. Estill Newsome has died. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years.
Sgt. Estill Newsome has died. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years.(Martin City Police Department)
By Madison Carmouche and Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Retired Sergeant Estill Newsome died on Tuesday. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years before retiring in 2003.

Sgt. Newsome began his career with the Prestonsburg Police Department, serving the community for nine years.

After working with PPD, he worked for the Martin City Police Department for 12 years.

Visitation for Newsome will be Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin.

His funeral will be on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
.
Coroner identifies person killed in Wolfe County crash
Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.
KSP: Missing person found in Lee County
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers

Latest News

BELL COUNTY BURGLAR
SEKY sheriff’s department needs help identifying burglary suspect
Death investigation underway after police find two bodies in Mingo County
WYMT First Alert Weather
A fall feel in the air to wrap up August
paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers