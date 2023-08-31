A fall feel in the air to wrap up August

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most folks will wake up to some cool temperatures to start this Thursday. Don’t worry, the cooler conditions don’t last long.

Today and Tonight

We will start our day in the mid to upper 50s this morning with some patchy fog. Sun mixed with a few clouds and then eventually all sunshine will warm us up, but only into the mid to upper 70s, or as I like to call that, a perfect forecast. Get outside and enjoy this amazing day.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and cool conditions as most locations drop back into the mid to upper-50s.

Labor Day Weekend

The sunshine will stick around into Friday, Labor Day Weekend and the holiday itself on Monday. There will be one noticeable difference: The temps are going up.

Highs on Friday head back into the mid to upper 80s, push 90° on Saturday and climb into the low 90s for Sunday and Monday. So much for Labor Day being the unofficial end to summer. Haha. At least the dewpoints will stay a little lower, so it will be hot, but it won’t FEEL that hot, if that makes sense. Lows overnight hang out in the mid to upper 60s under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

The deeper into next week we get, the more clouds we add in. The sunshine will hang with us on Tuesday, but will start to hide behind some clouds on Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s, so get ready to sweat again.

Thursday will be our next best chance for rain and it’s not a good one. Stay tuned!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.