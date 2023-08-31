EKY man murdered, troopers say arrests were made but one suspect still missing

Police car lights
Police car lights(MGN)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police Post 13 received a call regarding a body being found on Turner Ridge Road, in the Hazard community of Perry County.

When they arrived at the scene, troopers discovered Ryan Turner, 38, of Hazard, dead from what they said appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Turner was pronounced dead on the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives with KSP Post 13 launched an immediate investigation into Turner’s death.

Since the investigation began, troopers said they have made a couple of arrests and charges have been made.

They arrested Jordan Campbell, 28, of Viper, who was charged with murder, burglary and fleeing or evading police.

Rebekah Campbell, 45, of Hazard, was also arrested and charged with one count of murder.

Both were taken to Kentucky River Regional Jail.

In a news release, KSP Post 13 PIO Matt Gayheart said they are asking for help from the community in finding an additional person wanted in the investigation.

They said they are looking for Willie Lewis, 37, of Hazard.

He is described as white male, 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has dark hair with blue eyes. He could be driving a late 90′s model Ford Ranger, step-side or a silver or green colored ATV.

If you have any information on where Lewis is, contact KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

