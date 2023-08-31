EKY man murdered, three people arrested

Police car lights
Police car lights
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police Post 13 received a call regarding a body being found on Turner Ridge Road, in the Hazard community of Perry County.

When they arrived at the scene, troopers discovered Ryan Turner, 38, of Hazard, dead from what they said appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Turner was pronounced dead on the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives with KSP Post 13 launched an immediate investigation into Turner’s death.

Since the investigation began, troopers said they have made a couple of arrests and charges have been made.

They arrested Jordan Campbell, 28, of Viper, who was charged with murder, burglary and fleeing or evading police.

Rebekah Campbell, 45, of Hazard, was also arrested and charged with one count of murder.

Both were taken to Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Officials said they were looking for Willie Lewis, 37, of Hazard.

However, in an update Thursday afternoon, Kentucky State Police said Lewis was found and arrested.

