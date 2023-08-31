EKY community leaders make September “Attendance Awareness Month”

Hazard/Perry Co. community and school leaders
Hazard/Perry Co. community and school leaders(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini signed a proclamation in an effort to improve engagement and attendance in schools.

On Thursday, school leaders and local officials gathered and signed the official proclamation which said, “Perry County stands with the nation in recognizing September as ‘Attendance Awareness Month.’”

Schools across the nation have seen an uptick in absenteeism due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues.

Therefore, communities across the country are uniting together to make a change.

Attendance proclamation
Attendance proclamation(WYMT)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner identifies person killed in Wolfe County crash
.
One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.
KSP: Missing person found in Lee County
paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Police car lights
EKY man murdered, troopers say arrests were made but one suspect still missing
Appalachian Moonshine, Music & Makers Festival
The Appalachian Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival coming back for third year
London Police Officers conducted a traffic checkpoint near Tobacco Road.
SKY traffic checkpoint leads to arrest and traffic violations
DANA JONES
SKY man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison