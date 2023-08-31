EKY community leaders make September “Attendance Awareness Month”

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini signed a proclamation in an effort to improve engagement and attendance in schools.

On Thursday, school leaders and local officials gathered and signed the official proclamation which said, “Perry County stands with the nation in recognizing September as ‘Attendance Awareness Month.’”

Schools across the nation have seen an uptick in absenteeism due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues.

Therefore, communities across the country are uniting together to make a change.

Attendance proclamation (WYMT)

