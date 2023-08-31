Death investigation underway after police find two bodies in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WYMT/WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway in Mingo County after two bodies were found this past weekend.

Troopers with the Williamson detachment of West Virginia State Police responded to the Dingess community on Saturday, August 26th following a 911 call about the victims.

We are told they were found in the Hilltop Lane/Blueberry Lane area.

Officials said the bodies were badly decomposed and had been at the site for about one week before being discovered.

They were sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

