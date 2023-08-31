Are fall leaves arriving earlier this year?

Are fall leaves arriving earlier this year?
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The days are getting shorter, and the nights are cooler; that means one thing: fall is around the corner!

In Lexington, we are already seeing the trees start to change to those vibrant colors.

“It’s time to get ready for winter, go dormant, so they’re going to stop producing their chlorophyll,” said Extension Forester Laurie Thomas.

That means the green will go away, and those other colors will appear.

But why are we already seeing fall leaves in August?

“Sometimes it is; it’s just that individual tree. Other times, it could be stressors, environmental stressors,” Thomas said.

Like the weather, including extreme heat and drought.

“In Kentucky, we typically see our peek a little bit later,” Thomas said. “We’ll really start revving up in October, towards the end of October.”

Thomas says, to see the perfect fall colors, “If we can have kind of warm sunny days and cool nights, our leaf color will be at its best.”

Central and eastern Kentucky will see fall foliage peek in late October.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Coroner identifies person killed in Wolfe County crash
.
One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.
KSP: Missing person found in Lee County
paul holland
Coroner identifies Bell County man who ran from officers
One person is dead after a car crash in Wise County, Virginia.
One person dead after crash in SWVA

Latest News

The iconic Doughboy statue was installed more than 100 years ago and some in the community...
Plans to move a historic Monticello statue sparks discussion
UVA-Wise student center
UVA-Wise sees record enrollment for fall semester
The official start to fall isn't until September 23rd, but for meteorologist, that's not the...
Meteorological fall begins Friday
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested