Three Mountain HS football games moved to Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three high school football games including four teams from the mountains were rearranged in week 3.

Jackson County will now travel to play Phelps on Thursday, Aug. 31. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m.

Floyd Central will host Powell County at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Betsy Layne will take on Fairview at home at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday as well.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.