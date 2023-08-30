Team of the Week: Perry Central grabs statement wins early this football season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At the beginning of any sports season, the question of “what team will rise to the occasion early on?” always begins to circulate. Perry County Central is one answer to that question, earning them the Team of the Week title after week two of high school football.

In week one, the Commodores opened their season at home against the Somerset Bria Jumpers. It was all Somerset early back on Aug. 18 as they put a 21-0 lead up on PCC, but the Commodores took over the game in the second half, landing them an unexpected 22-21 win over the Briar Jumpers.

In week two, Perry Central stayed at home to host Breathitt County, another battle-tested game that the Commodores would come out winners of. The Bobcats punched first and wouldn’t go away, leading 20-14 at one point. In Commodore fashion, PCC would come back to win 29-26.

The Commodores will face their first road-test this Friday in a meeting with Lawrence County at 7:30 p.m.

