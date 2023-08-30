Retired Martin City Police Department Sergeant dies

Sgt. Estill Newsome has died. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years.
Sgt. Estill Newsome has died. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years.(Martin City Police Department)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Retired Sergeant Estill Newsome died on Tuesday. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years before retiring in 2003.

Sgt. Newsome began his career with the Prestonsburg Police Department, serving the community for nine years.

After working with PPD, he worked for the Martin City Police Department for 12 years.

Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Newsome are not known at this time.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Lexington woman charged in connection to EKY officer involved shooting
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
Maine police say a driver on drugs swerved off a road and hit 4 troopers
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.
KSP: Missing person reported in Lee County
One person is dead after a car crash in Wise County, Virginia.
One person dead after crash in SWVA
WYMT First Alert Weather
Drier forecast pattern settling in for the next several days
Storm Surge in Florida from Steinhatchee Marina