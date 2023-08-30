Retired Martin City Police Department Sergeant dies

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Retired Sergeant Estill Newsome died on Tuesday. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years before retiring in 2003.

Sgt. Newsome began his career with the Prestonsburg Police Department, serving the community for nine years.

After working with PPD, he worked for the Martin City Police Department for 12 years.

Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Newsome are not known at this time.

