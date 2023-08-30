Pineville Independent School proposes tax rate increase

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pineville Independent School wants to raise the current 2022 to 2023 rate from 71 cents per one hundred dollars to 77 cents.

Superintendent of Pineville Independent School, Russell Thompson said in his more than six years at Pineville Independent he has not seen an increase.

“Last six years our tax rate has been pretty steady, I don’t think it has raised more than half of a percent if any, and the school board is very aware of where our tax rates are,” said Thompson.

Thompson also states that homeowners in Pineville will not see a big increase in their monthly bills.

“Average homeowners, say you own a home for $100,000 dollars in Pineville the difference would be $53 dollars on your tax rate which is about $4.41 a month, and about 15 cents a day that they would be paying more this year,” said Thompson.

Thompson also added that this would increase their bonding rate giving them the opportunity to improve school facilities.

“That 77 cent rate, that is going to offer an equalization that is going to come down from the state, and would open up our bonding potential which would actually raise our bonding potential that is currently at $3.1 million and raise it to a minimum of $8 million by 2026,” explained Thompson.

James Golden Chairman of Pineville Independent School Board said student enrollment also plays a factor in how the district gets its funding.

“We do not get most of our funding from property taxes, we are a very small school in a small independent district and most of our funding comes from enrollment,” said Golden.

Golden also states changes in the legislature mean enrollment is all voluntary.

“Parents and students have the option in choosing our school and our philosophy is we have to offer something that makes them want to choose Pineville Independent and half of our enrollment is coming from outside of the county,” said Golden.

Thompson also added that some of the facilities at Pineville Independent are the same as when he attended school in Pineville.

“We have the same restrooms that were here when I attended here and a lot of the same classrooms in the elementary building so I think it is time that we try to increase our tax rates along with state funding to be able to make these upgrades to help improve the education of our students,” said Thompson.

On Thursday, the School Board will host a public hearing that they host every year and will hear concerns from the community on the tax rate increase said Golden.

The Pineville Independent School Board will vote on September 7 on the tax rate increase.

