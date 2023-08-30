One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***8:30 P.M.UPDATE ***
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the Mountain Parkway was reopened Tuesday evening following a deadly crash.
***UPDATE***
Wolfe County coroner confirmed to WYMT that at least one person is dead after a crash in Wolfe County.
The name of the person has not been released.
A portion of the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County is closed after a crash, said officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The road is closed near milepost 49.
Officials say they do not know how long the road will be closed.
This is a developing story.
