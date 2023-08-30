One person dead after crash in SWVA

One person is dead after a car crash in Wise County, Virginia.
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Route 23, less than a mile south of Route 387, in Wise County on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.

Steffanie J. Sala, 43, of Dryden, Virginia, was the pedestrian who died at the scene.

A 2016 Lincoln MKX was traveling south when the driver was unable to avoid Sala, who was walking in the travel lane.

The driver of the Lincoln was a 58-year-old female from Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges have been placed.

