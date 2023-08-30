Nonprofit gives gift of mobility to Kentucky veteran

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nonprofit made up of veterans and their loved ones is helping a Korean War vet from Kentucky.

94-year-old Command Sergeant Major Charles Ross, U.S. Army retired, got a little help Wednesday from the Lexington chapter of Rolling Thunder.

After hearing his story, Rolling Thunder decided to step up and give him a little independence back.

For a large part of Ross’ life, he was committed to serving his country in the Army.

“23 years, 8 months, and 18 days,” said Ross.

In 1950, during the Korean War, Ross was captured by the Chinese and was a prisoner of war for nearly three years. However, he reflects back on those times fondly.

“I’d do it again if I could. If I was young enough. I wouldn’t mind doing it again because I really enjoyed it. It was my calling if you will.”

After retiring from the Army, he settled in Kentucky. Ross lost his beloved wife just a few months ago, and he began living with his daughter and son-in-law.

At 94 years old, he’s still sharp but has trouble with mobility.

“I can’t walk without holding on to something. I mean, I could, but I wobble all over,” said Ross.

When Lexington Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 heard of a fellow veteran’s story, they were quick to help. It’s a story of veterans helping veterans. Just one way they’re saying “thank you” to one of their brothers.

“I don’t know, it almost makes me emotional to think that people would do that for me,” said Ross.

Building the ramp allows Ross to be able to leave his new home again.

The project was done at no cost to Ross. More than a thousand dollars of lumber was donated by Congleton Lumber & Design Center to build the ramp.

