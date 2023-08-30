Magoffin County Founders Day Festival ‘remembering the past and honoring the future’

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Magoffin County’s annual Founders Day celebration is underway, inviting folks to a festival all about celebrating culture by “remembering the past and honoring the future.”

“Shows how small a community we are. And we recognize everyone that has put the extra time and effort into helping the community to be better,” said Salyersville Fire Chief Paul Howard.

The Magoffin County Historical Society’s event kicked off Wednesday with food vendors and more, leading up to the opening ceremony and a couple of pageants for the community to watch.

“Dad was the starting founder of the of the founders day festivities and Historical Society,” said Abbie Conley with the Magoffin County Historical society. “And his dream was just to have children to come up on the stage and be seen.”

From “Donut Daddy,” a new donut food truck business in Salyersville, to “Got Munchies” and “The Lunch Box,” many food trucks are on site. Several churches and organizations are also set up with food, using their booths as fundraisers.

“I’ve lived in Magoffin County all my life. So, to me, I hope it’s something that continues on after- that the generation coming up will continue this,” said Lonnie Cole, pastor of Kernie Church.

Attendees say they look forward to the fun and fellowship of the event.

The festival continues through Saturday, with a pet contest, talent showcase, and more on the agenda. You can find a list of events here.

