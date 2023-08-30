Lincoln Memorial to unveil new statue honoring Civil War general

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lincoln Memorial University announced Tuesday it is unveiling a statue honoring a man who played a critical role in the founding of LMU.

Gen. Oliver Otis Howard was a Union general in the Civil War and once had a discussion with President Abraham Lincoln about what became LMU.

”It was a conversation with Lincoln about the loyal unionists in East Tennessee that inspired Howard to help turn the Harrow School into a university,” said Michael Lynch the director of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum at LMU.

Howard lost his arm in the battle of Fair Oaks, recovered was sent to the Battle of Gettysburg, and was eventually set to fight in the Battle of Chattanooga.

While well decorated in the battle landscape, Howard’s accomplishments after his tours of duty were nearly as commemorable.

”Also in terms of history education and racial equality. After the war he was in charge of the Freedmen Bureau which was an agency set up to help educate and aid the enslaved people who were freed as a result of the war so his role in terms of improving equality and access to education in America, is worth commemorating,” said Lynch.

The statue will be the second one on campus that honors Howard.

It will be unveiled during LMU’s homecoming festivities on Friday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.