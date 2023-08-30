KSP: Missing person reported in Lee County

Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.
Lee County missing person, Tiffany Goosey.(Kentucky State Police Richmond Post)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is asking for help in finding a missing person.

Tiffany Goosey, 25, of Beattyville, was reportedly last seen on August 15 near Mays Subdivision Road.

Officials said Goosey is 5′3″, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Goosey, you can call KSP at 859-623-2404.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One person dead after Mountain Parkway crash, road reopened
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Lexington woman charged in connection to EKY officer involved shooting
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
Maine police say a driver on drugs swerved off a road and hit 4 troopers
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Sgt. Estill Newsome has died. Newsome worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years.
Retired Martin City Police Department Sergeant dies
One person is dead after a car crash in Wise County, Virginia.
One person dead after crash in SWVA
WYMT First Alert Weather
Drier forecast pattern settling in for the next several days
Storm Surge in Florida from Steinhatchee Marina