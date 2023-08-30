KSP: Missing person found in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Tiffany Goosey has been located.

Kentucky State Police is asking for help in finding a missing person.

Tiffany Goosey, 25, of Beattyville, was reportedly last seen on August 15 near Mays Subdivision Road.

Officials said Goosey is 5′3″, 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Goosey, you can call KSP at 859-623-2404.

