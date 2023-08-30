Kentucky Baptist Relief responding to Hurricane Idalia

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - The start of September usually signals a busy time for some Kentucky relief workers.

That is because the holiday weekend usually has them either working in or on their way to a hurricane zone.

“I don’t know that we have spent a Labor Day in Kentucky for quite a while,” laughed Karen Smith with Kentucky Baptist Relief, who said her son was hoping to spend the weekend with her this year, but those plans will have to be put on hold.

In recent years, they have been to Florida, the Carolinas and Texas several times.

“But I know the people will be hurting, and anytime in a disaster, people are hurting, and that is what God has called us to do. To go and help them,” said Smith.

Kentucky Baptist Relief has had the capacity to feed tens of thousands of people with their mobile kitchens.

During this deployment, they will likely feed 5,000 to 7,000 people per day in the town of Blackshear, Georgia.

They will head out Thursday morning. Their primary job will be to cook for survivors but could take part in other relief work, and they will also be available to leave something else.

“I can tell you that there is not a meal that goes out that they have to listen to us talk about Jesus. Keep your windows rolled up, and take the meal. We love them just the same,” said Smith.

50 Kentuckians from throughout the state could be in the area for about 2 weeks.

