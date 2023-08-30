‘It’s always been an issue’: Corbin officials crack down on underage vaping

By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - On nearly every corner, Corbin city and school leaders say you can find a place to buy a vape. They say this is a problem seen across the state, not just Corbin.

“It’s always been an issue. High school and middle school age children using tobacco products in the form of smokeless tobacco and cigarettes, but now it seems like everything is the little vapes,” Detective Robbie Hodge with the Corbin Police Department said.

He said it can be dangerous for our youth, and they’re asking people to speak up if they suspect any underage vape sales.

“If you’re at a gas station and you see a clerk selling something to someone you believe to be underage, give us a call and we can investigate it and see if we can get to the bottom of it.” Detective Hodge said.

Corbin Independent School leaders are working to overcome these issues.

The school’s Director of Safety & DPP, Tom Greer, says although it’s still prevalent, it was even worse more than a year ago.

Greer said they had students hit the vape and pass out.

Now, not only are their schools equipped with vape censors, but they’re also educating their students on the dangers and consequences of vaping.

“We don’t sweep stuff under the rug. When we see there’s an issue other than vaping or anything else taking place, we’re going to address it and again try to keep our kids safe,” Greer said.

In Kentucky, you must be 21 years old to purchase a vape product.

According to the News Journal, the Corbin City attorney prosecuted two people in Williamsburg for selling vape products to people underage.


