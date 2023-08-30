Feeling like fall to close out August

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our preview of fall will continue for the middle of the week, but we are giving you the First Alert for more heat by Friday and Labor Day weekend.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

A cool and quiet night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky. Temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Thursday morning as this preview of fall continues. We are also tracking the potential for dense fog, especially late tonight and early Thursday.

Enjoy the free A/C on Thursday! Temperatures remain below average in the mid-and-upper-70s. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine.

The forecast does not change much by Thursday night. We remain dry and mainly clear. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

Friday and Labor Day Weekend

We are tracking another round of heat to kick off September.

Temperatures warm into the mid-and-upper-80s on Friday, but we stay dry and mostly sunny, so the forecast is looking much better for week three of high school football. Overnight lows look to fall into the mid-60s.

We look to get even warmer for Labor Day weekend.

We remain dry on Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs look to top out in the lower-90s, while lows bottom out in the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

This stretch of dry weather looks to continue into Labor Day and beyond.

We stay partly cloudy and warm on Monday. Highs remain in the mid-and-lower-90s, and lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

The forecast looks dry, partly cloudy and toasty on Tuesday. Again, highs could reach the mid-90s by Tuesday afternoon. Lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

