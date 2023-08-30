EKY sheriff’s office looking for suspect in theft case

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect following a theft case.

Officials said the black Dodge Ram in the video below is thought to be connected with a theft in the Camp Branch community in Martin.

The theft reportedly took place early in the morning on August 22.

If you have any information on the theft or the suspect, you can call Floyd County dispatch.

