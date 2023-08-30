EKY college celebrates 100th year giving back to students in a big way

ALICE LLOYD(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College first opened in Knott County in 1923 making this its 100th year.

In an effort to celebrate its students, President Jim Stepp made an exciting announcement to the students on Tuesday.

“I announced that beginning with next semester we will be furnishing all returning full-time students with an iPad,” he said.

97 percent of their 2022 graduates obtained a full-time job or went on to grad school, and Stepp added that they believe proper technology matters when it comes to their student’s success.

“Students need to have access to the same technological advantages that they would have anywhere else in the country right here in the mountains,” Stepp said. “So, the iPad is part of what we are doing in upgrading technology.”

The school is also working to get free textbooks for students by the beginning of the 2024 fall semester. One student said she is thankful for all they are doing.

“I mean it’s absolutely amazing that we get this opportunity to be having iPads and be getting free textbooks. Textbooks are not cheap they can be costing college students between $400 and $500 each,” said junior Isabella Freeman.

She said that the college truly cares about doing its part to make students feel supported in all aspects of their lives.

“The fact that my school is actually taking the time to actually prepare us for our future and give us the opportunity when a lot of the people in our do not have the opportunity or money to go to college,” Freeman said.

More than 90 percent of ALC students are from Central Appalachia and President Stepp said they want to give them the opportunity to stay in the region as well.

They rely solely on fundraising and donors to keep the school open. He said that is how the iPads for students will be purchased.

Many of those donations have also opened the door for students to stay in the Appalachian region following graduation.

President Stepp said 82 percent of students still live and work in the area.

