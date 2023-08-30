Drier forecast pattern settling in for the next several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some dense fog this morning, the weather word for the next few days is sunshine.

Today and Tonight

We are behind one front now and while the dewpoints are still a bit high this morning, they will start to come down especially as the second front approaches later today. We will start the day in the low 60s and only get to around 80 this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. I call that pretty close to perfect weather for late August.

Partly cloudy skies will hang around tonight as the dry cold front comes through. We will get a bit crisp out there this evening with lows falling into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will feature another day of sun and clouds with more amazing temperatures. It will FEEL like fall across the mountains as highs only top out in the upper 70s. I can’t wait. Lows will drop into the low to mid-50s overnight as skies clear.

We start an upward trend on Friday as full-on sunshine takes us back into the mid to upper 80s just in time for Friday night lights. High pressure lingers through Labor Day Weekend and the holiday itself keeping us dry, but the temperature trend continues upward. We will likely hit 90 on Saturday, so it will be a warm day if you’re heading up to Kroger Field in Lexington to watch the Cats take on Ball State at noon. Highs Sunday and Monday will top out in the low 90s and we could be in the mid to maybe even upper 90s by the middle of next week.

While Labor Day might be the unofficial end to summer, the season isn’t giving up that easy.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

