Coroner identifies Bell County man who fled officers

paul holland
paul holland(bell county sheriff)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Chief Deputy Coroner Jason Steele identified Paul Holland after an officer-involved shooting.

Holland was on the run after firing shots at a Bell County Deputy on Aug. 25 in the Cary Community.

Officers were trying to serve Holland a warrant when he shot at the officers. After officers returned shots at Holland ran into the tree line.

On Monday, Aug. 28, a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy and Pineville City Police Department officers were involved in a shooting in the Bradford community.

This shooting ended with the death of Holland.

Rebecca Caldwell of Lexington was arrested in connection to Holland’s shooting.

She was taken to the Bell County Detention Center after being charged with Criminal Facilitation to Commit Murder and Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension.

Chief Deputy Jared Smith is in charge of the investigation involving Rebecca Caldwell.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

