Weeks-long nighttime construction to begin on US 23 in Pike County

COAL RUN, Ky. (WYMT) - A resurfacing project in Pike County begins next Tuesday on a stretch of US 23 in the Coal Run community.

Repaving begins in Stone Coal, at the intersection of US 23 and KY 3227, and it will extend to the Mossy Bottom area. According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, “Work will consist of milling and removing the old asphalt, resurfacing, and restriping the roadway. Crews will also remove and install new reflective paddles (quick curb) separating North and South Bound lanes.”

One lane in each direction will remain closed at all times during the repaving process to keep needed supplies and equipment close. Lane closures will alternate at night, keeping traffic moving while also keeping the work crews safe. Since most of the work will take place at night, officials urge caution for anyone commuting on the roadway during the duration of the resurfacing.

”It’s nighttime work. We’ll all have our high-vis [reflective safety gear] on at all times. It’s a 45 mile per hour stretch already, but we ask motorists just to take extra caution,” said Pikeville Section Engineer Vince Hayes. “The crews that will be out there, we’re normally day shift workers. So, it’ll be a little stressful to do this work at night, but it’s for the safety of everyone- including those that are working.”

Traffic pattern and signals are expected to change throughout the next six weeks while work is ongoing and drivers should prepare for congestion in the work area. The project kicks off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5. Crews will continue the work weekdays from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. until the completion of the repaving.

The roadway resurfacing serves as a reminder to drivers to always be cautious since road crews are working through the night to keep the road well-maintained.

“A lot of things going on around you- a lot of distractions- no matter if you’re in a work zone or not,” said Hayes. “So, we just ask, like I said, to be patient and be aware of your surroundings.”

You can follow updates on the project here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.