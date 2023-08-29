Theo Von coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One famous comedian is making a stop in Eastern Kentucky in November.

Officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Tuesday morning well-known comedian Theo Von will perform a show there on November 16.

The show is part of Von’s Return of the Rat Tour.

Tickets go on sale, beginning Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will be $45, $65, and $85.

You can find more information on Appalachian Wireless Arena’s website.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.