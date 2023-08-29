Teen arrested following shoplifting incident in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky teenager is facing charges for his role in a shoplifting case.

It happened Friday, August 25th at the Walmart in London.

London Police were called about the suspect, Zachary Oakley, 18, of London, who was caught stealing items from the store.

When police arrived and made contact with Oakley, he took off running toward the nearby Dollar Tree store.

During the chase, he dropped a backpack with the stolen items from Walmart inside.

Police eventually found him hiding behind a dumpster next to the Dollar Tree. We’re told he tried to struggle with officers before they were able to arrest him.

He is charged with shoplifting, fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

