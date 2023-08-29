Showers and storms around today, fall preview on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Be sure to take your rain gear with you today. You will absolutely need it for most of the day.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day off with dreary conditions and scattered showers. Those will increase in coverage as we head through the day and we will likely add some storms into the mix too. Heavy rain is possible, so be careful on the roads and watch out for ponding water. Due to rain and cloud cover, we will not get out of the 70s. I mentioned that was a possibility on Monday and it looks like that will be the case.

Tonight, after some early rain chances, we should start to clear the skies out late. Lows will drop to around 60 and maybe a smidge lower in some sheltered valleys depending on how fast the clouds move out.

Extended Forecast

I’ve got two words for you for the forecast for the next two days: Fall preview. You talk about amazing. Highs will top out in the low 80s with low dewpoints and a mix of sun and clouds. I don’t know about you all, but I’m thrilled about that. Lows both nights will be in the upper 50s.

As of now, it looks like Idalia will miss our region. Of course, we will let you know if anything changes. It is still forecast to make landfall in Western Florida as a powerful hurricane sometime Wednesday morning.

Back here at home, as we head toward the first day of meteorological fall on Friday, the temps start an upward trend that will carry us all the way through Labor Day weekend and into the holiday itself. The good thing about it is that high pressure will keep sunshine around all the way through it.

Highs on Friday top out in the upper 80s, make it to 90° on Saturday and linger in the low 90s for Sunday and Monday. Summer isn’t over yet!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.