Police: Two dead following shooting in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - Two people are dead after a shooting in Logan County, West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police tell our sister station WSAZ the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a home along Pierre Street in Chapmanville Monday night.

Troopers said in a news release the victims are Howard Bryant, 53, and his wife Malindia Byrant, 53.

The release also states there is no ongoing threat to the public and that it was an isolated incident.

No other information about the investigation was released.

