Police chase in one county sends two to jail

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A police chase following an attempted traffic stop has two people facing charges.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, an officer with the Manchester Police Department was patrolling Richmond Road when he saw a car turn without giving a turn signal.

When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver refused to stop and took off at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, police say the driver forced other cars off the road and ran several stop signs.

We are told the driver later lost control and hit a ditch on Caudill Gap Road. The officer was then about to take the two people inside into custody.

Elliott Westberry and Lainie Miller are charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and several traffic violations.

They were taken to the Clay County Detention Center, but are no longer showing up on the jail’s website.

